Chhattisgarh panel signs MoUs with six universities to launch PG Diploma in child rights & protection

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has signed MoUs with six state universities to launch a new academic course named ‘Rakshak Curriculum’ that will focus on child rights and protection.

Cited to be the first academic programme of its kind in India, the initiative is a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Child Rights & Protection.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that Rakshak Curriculum will play a significant role in creating a safer and more responsible future for students. “The course will generate job opportunities creating trained professionals equipped to work in the given stream of child rights and protection. It’s our collective responsibility to guide children who fall into vulnerable citations owing to innocence back on the right path”, he added.

The curriculum is described as a milestone in developing compassionate, aware and service-oriented youth.

“Until now, no university offered a curriculum dedicated to child rights and protection alongside the career opportunities. Realising the need, the Commission has developed 'Rakshak Curriculum’ that will provide students with theoretical and legal knowledge, understanding of government schemes and institutions, insights into departmental processes, and practical exposure to child protection units”, a government spokesperson said.