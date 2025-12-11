CM Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurates Bastar Olympics; Amit Shah to attend closing ceremony

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday inaugurated a 3-day divisional-level annual Bastar Olympics at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Jagdalpur, where the athletes from all seven districts of the Bastar division presented an impressive march past.

Around 3,500 athletes from districts of Bijapur, Dantewada, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma and Jagdalpur, along with those from the ‘Nua Baat’ category, are participating in the divisional-level Bastar Olympics. Maoists who have surrendered and joined the mainstream are included in the Nua Baat category. In the regional language of Bastar, ‘Nua Baat’ means a new path.

Speaking at the event, the CM said, “The winners of the Bastar Olympic games will become role models for future athletes. The state government will provide better opportunities and training to the youth of Bastar, preparing them for international competitions."

Chhattisgarh government provides an honorarium of rupees three crore, two crore, and one crore to competitors who win gold, silver and bronze medals respectively at the Olympics.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jagdalpur on December 13 to attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics event. He is also likely to review the security situation and the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign.

“The Bastar Olympics is providing a platform for talent through three levels of competitions—block, district, divisional. Compared to 165,000 participants last year, more than 392,000 participants have registered this year, including over 227,000 female participants – this is a new wave of change in Bastar region”, said Tanuja Salam, Director, Sports and Youth Welfare department.

Besides the surrendered Maoists, Divyang (persons with disabilities) players affected by Naxal violence are also competing, making the event not just a sports festival but a symbol of harmony, social inclusion, and transformative change in Bastar.