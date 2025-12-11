Coast Guard seizes Pakistani boat in Indian waters, apprehends 11 crew members

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized a Pakistani fishing boat and apprehended 11 crew members operating illegally in the Indian waters, officials said on Thursday.

The detainees have been handed over to Jakhau Marine Police in Gujarat for further investigation, they said.

The Indian Coast Guard, in a swift action on Wednesday, "apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat with 11 crew inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)," Gujarat Defence PRO Wing Commander Abhishek Kumar Tiwari said in a post on X.