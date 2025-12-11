Coast Guard seizes Pakistani fishing boat, detains 11 for illegal entry into Indian waters

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has intercepted a Pakistani fishing vessel operating illegally inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) off the Gujarat coast and apprehended all 11 crew members on board, officials said on Thursday. The detainees have been handed over to the Jakhau Marine Police for further investigation.

The operation, carried out on Wednesday, was confirmed by the ICG in a post on X, stating that it had “intercepted and apprehended a Pakistani fishing vessel along with 11 crew operating illegally inside Indian waters.” Officials said the interdiction reflects India’s firm maritime vigilance and its unwavering commitment to enforcing international maritime law within the Maritime Zones of India (MZI).

Gujarat Defence PRO, in a separate post on X, said the Coast Guard acted swiftly to intercept the boat deep inside India’s EEZ. “This interdiction highlights sustained maritime operations and India’s commitment to securing its frontiers while enforcing international laws within the MZI. Continuous vigilance across India’s maritime domain remains a cornerstone of our national maritime security strategy,” the PRO noted.

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny along maritime boundaries in the region. Authorities emphasised that persistent surveillance and prompt interdiction are central to India’s approach to safeguarding its maritime domain and ensuring that territorial waters remain inviolate.

The latest interception follows an earlier operation in August, when the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested 15 Pakistani fishermen and seized a country-made motorised boat in Kothi Creek near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat’s Kutch district. A haul of fish, nets, diesel, ice and food supplies was also recovered during that search.

Officials said the investigation into the latest breach is underway.