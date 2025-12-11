Congress high command steps in after Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s ‘Rs 500 crore for CM post’ remark sparks row

CHANDIGARH: The Congress high command has stepped in to defuse the crisis triggered by former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s remark on “Rs 500 crore for CM post”, with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi calling a meeting with AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders later this week to discuss the issues. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring met Baghel on Thursday.

Sources in the party claimed that a high-level committee will look into the conflict arisen in the state unit as part of the damage control exercise. While senior leader Rahul Gandhi had called a meeting with the AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs and other senior leaders later this week to discuss the issues, the leadership did not want the crisis to deepen amid the ongoing Parliament session.

Sources further claimed that the high command has formed a panel headed by Baghel to examine the remarks in detail and the committee has been asked to submit a comprehensive report at the earliest. The party leadership is upset over the public outbursts as 14 months remain for the assembly polls.

While the high command has advised both sides to rein themselves in, former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has stayed away from the controversy till now, and only his wife Kaur has been hitting out at Warring.