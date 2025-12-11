Delhi court grants interim bail to Umar Khalid to attend sister's wedding

A Delhi court on Thursday granted interim bail to activist and former JNU scholar Umar Khalid, one of the accused in the case alleging a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

Khalid has been granted bail from December 16 to 29 to attend his sister's wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai directed Khalid to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and two sureties of like amount.

"During the interim bail period, the applicant (Khalid) shall not use the social media," the court said, directing him to "only meet his family members, relatives and friends."