EC extends SIR deadline for 6 states, UT; West Bengal not included

The Election Commission of India on Thursday extended the deadline for the submission of enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five states -- Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh-- and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In a statement, the poll agency said it had revised the schedule "based on the requests received from the Chief Electoral Officers of the 6 states/UT."

For Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, the date for submission of enumeration forms have been extended to December 14, and the draft roll will be published on December 19.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been given a longer extension, with submissions now due on December 18, while the draft roll will be published on December 23.

Uttar Pradesh has been given the longest extension, with the enumeration deadline pushed to December 26 and the draft publication to December 31.