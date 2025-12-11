Goa nightclub fire: Delhi court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Luthra brothers

Delhi court on Thursday dismissed anticipatory bail to Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, co-owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where fire claimed 25 lives.

Earlier today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, said the Luthra brothers will be brought back to India from Thailand at the earliest.

A local panchayat official will also be arrested in the fire case, which took place, as he was not cooperating with the probe, Sawant told reporters here.

The team of Goa Police and CBI would bring the Luthra brothers, prime accused in the case, back to India "as soon as possible", he said.

The chief minister thanked the Union home ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs for expediting the process to track down the accused in Thailand.

While Goa Police issued a Look Out Circular for them, an Interpol Blue Corner notice was also issued and a request made to cancel their passports with the Regional Passport Office, Sawant said, adding all necessary efforts are being made to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.