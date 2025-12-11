Impostor posing as IAS officer for three years arrested in Gorakhpur

LUCKNOW: A high-profile impostor, posing as an IAS officer for nearly three years, was arrested in Gorakhpur on Tuesday.

Accused Gaurav Kumar Singh alias Lalit Kishor, 27, was nabbed after a probe exposed a massive fraud racket spanning several states, fake identities, luxury cars and promises of lucrative government jobs and contracts.

As per police sources, Gaurav Kumar Singh was living as a 2022-batch IAS officer, meticulously maintaining a lifestyle equipped with a white Innova with red-blue beacon lights, a 15-member entourage trained to create an atmosphere of officialdom best suited to the profession. Moreover, he used to spend Rs 5 lakh per month just to sustain the pretence.

Gaurav Kumar is accused of allegedly cheating dozens across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh promising government jobs, tenders, and official contracts in lieu of hefty amounts running into crores. Police, on Wednesday, also arrested his two aides Parmanand Gupta and Abhishek Kumar, both natives of Bihar.

Gorakhpur SP, Abhinav Tyagi who led the probe, said that investigations gained momentum after a merchant Mukund Madhav from Mokama in Bihar was detained at Gorakhpur Railway Station with Rs 99.09 lakh in cash when the neighbouring state was having assembly polls. Police believed that it was the amount meant to bribe Gaurav Kumar in exchange of a government appointment. Though the deal later fell apart and the money was returned to Mukund Madhav, the seizure triggered deeper inquiry ultimately exposing Gaurav’s network.

Following the discovery, Gaurav attempted to evade arrest: he fled Gorakhpur to a rented home in Lucknow’s Aashiana area to avoid a police raid. But a tip-off later led officers back to Gorakhpur, where they arrested him when he returned to meet an associate.