Impostor posing as IAS officer for three years arrested in Gorakhpur

LUCKNOW: A high-profile impostor, posing as an IAS officer for nearly three years, was arrested in Gorakhpur on Tuesday.
Accused Gaurav Kumar Singh alias Lalit Kishor, 27, was nabbed after a probe exposed a massive fraud racket spanning several states, fake identities, luxury cars and promises of lucrative government jobs and contracts.
As per police sources, Gaurav Kumar Singh was living as a 2022-batch IAS officer, meticulously maintaining a lifestyle equipped with a white Innova with red-blue beacon lights, a 15-member entourage trained to create an atmosphere of officialdom best suited to the profession. Moreover, he used to spend Rs 5 lakh per month just to sustain the pretence.
Gaurav Kumar is accused of allegedly cheating dozens across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh promising government jobs, tenders, and official contracts in lieu of hefty amounts running into crores. Police, on Wednesday, also arrested his two aides Parmanand Gupta and Abhishek Kumar, both natives of Bihar.
Gorakhpur SP, Abhinav Tyagi who led the probe, said that investigations gained momentum after a merchant Mukund Madhav from Mokama in Bihar was detained at Gorakhpur Railway Station with Rs 99.09 lakh in cash when the neighbouring state was having assembly polls. Police believed that it was the amount meant to bribe Gaurav Kumar in exchange of a government appointment. Though the deal later fell apart and the money was returned to Mukund Madhav, the seizure triggered deeper inquiry ultimately exposing Gaurav’s network.
Following the discovery, Gaurav attempted to evade arrest: he fled Gorakhpur to a rented home in Lucknow’s Aashiana area to avoid a police raid. But a tip-off later led officers back to Gorakhpur, where they arrested him when he returned to meet an associate.
According to police sources, Gaurav Kumar hails from Mehasoul village in Sitamarhi district of Bihar. He completed post-graduation in Mathematics in 2019 with aspirations to become a DIOS in the education department. He spent nearly three years preparing for civil-service exams.
“In 2022 he opened a coaching centre, “Aditya-50”, to train students for competitive exams. But that same year, he allegedly defrauded a student, collecting Rs 2 lakh for a promised job that never materialised prompting an FIR,” said Tyagi.
As his civil-service hopes dashed after failure to crack the competition, Gaurav went underground for a year and resurfaced claiming to have “cleared the 2022 IAS batch”, assuming the identity of an IAS officer. He quickly built a parallel life: with help from his brother-in-law Abhishek Kumar — trained in software — he created forged identity documents and later leveraged AI tools to generate convincing official papers, tender documents, inspection reports, and even fabricated media clippings showing him seated in a DM’s chair, said the police sources.
Investigators say the fraudulent network expanded rapidly across four states. Gaurav reportedly took money from over 40 people, promising government contracts or jobs.
During investigation, police seized two mobile phones belonging to Gaurav. Chats revealed he maintained romantic relationships with four women, three of whom — under the impression he was an IAS officer — claimed to be pregnant. He was also married to a woman from Bihar. None of these women were aware of his real identity.
Gaurav’s racket started unravelling when a contractor, defrauded of millions, filed complaints in Bihar. Similar grievances surfaced in Gorakhpur. Intelligence agencies and local police began monitoring Gaurav’s movements for months. Eventually, surveillance and tip-offs converged to place him back in Gorakhpur — where he was finally arrested. Authorities recovered several forged documents, luxury cars, and bank records.
During interrogation, Gaurav reportedly claimed that once the backlash from cheated contractors grew strong, he fled to Lucknow, but later returned — thinking the heat had subsided.