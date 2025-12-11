India one of few democracies overlooking marital rape: Shashi Tharoor

NEW DELHI: Diplomat-turned-senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said he was shocked that India remains one of the few democracies where marital rape is not viewed with the seriousness it deserves, despite having stringent anti-rape laws.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation in association with the FICCI Ladies Organisation, Tharoor said, "I am shocked to find that India is one of the few democracies in the world where the case of a husband raping his wife without her consent is not treated with the seriousness as it should have been."

He pointed out that while India has strong anti-rape law, there are exceptions for husbands which is nothing but marital rape violating a woman without her consent.

"Why should they (husbands) be exempted?" he said.

If one doesn't respect his life partner and rapes her against her wishes citing conjugal relationship that is violation of law and violence against women, he added.

He said the current provision rests on "an outdated assumption that marriage is a sacred sacrament and that whatever happens within it cannot be classified otherwise."

"We think a proper law against domestic rape is massively necessary in the country. It is however sad that even women ministers holding particular portfolios did not look into this aspect," to prevent such atrocities, he said.

Tharoor said the exception is a "travesty," of justice and it offers impunity even in cases where couples are separated but not yet divorced.

"A lot of marital rape occurs among couples who are separated but not legally divorced. You often see situations where, for example, talaq has been pronounced, the husband is living separately, and yet he returns whenever he wishes and forces himself on his wife and nothing can be done because the law still considers them husband and wife," he said.