ISIS-linked module under probe; ED raids at 40 places across multiple states

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on a suspected ISIS-linked terror module, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at around 40 places across Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and other regions, targeting accused individuals, their close associates, family members and entities suspected of facilitating illicit financial transactions.

The raids were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED teams were provided security by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra for the raid undertaken in the state while central security forces assisted them in other areas, the officials said.

The federal agency filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a NIA chargesheet that alleged that certain individuals were part of a "highly radicalised" ISIS-linked module and engaged in recruitment, training, procurement of weapons and explosives and raising funds to sustain their operations.

The ED, according to officials, also took into account intelligence inputs from the Mumbai ATS about an illegal Khair (Kaith) wood smuggling racket that used the "proceeds of crime" (illicit funds defined under the PMLA) for extremist activities.

The accused were allegedly involved in recruitment, indoctrination, training, procurement of weapons and explosives and raising funds to for operations.