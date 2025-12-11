Mamata calls Amit Shah 'dangerous,' slams SIR, says no one 'will be driven out of Bengal'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him "dangerous." The TMC supremo also asserted that she would sit on a dharna if the name of a single voter is deleted from the electoral roll.

Addressing a public meeting in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, the chief minister said, "The country's home minister is dangerous. You can see it in his eyes... it's terrifying. In one eye, you see 'Duryodhan', and in the other, 'Dushasan'."

Alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being used as a political weapon ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, the CM said, "If even a single eligible voter's name is struck off, I will sit on a dharna. There will be no detention camps in West Bengal. They are so hungry for votes that they are conducting the SIR just two months before elections."

Banerjee said that she herself had not filled out her enumeration form so far.

"Do I now need to prove my citizenship to a party of rioters?" she said, in an apparent reference to BJP.

Accusing the Centre of targeting Bengalis, Banerjee said, "We have a (Union) home minister who can do anything to label all Bengalis as Bangladeshis and send them to detention camps. But we will not allow anyone to be driven out of West Bengal. We know very well how to bring someone back if they are forced out."