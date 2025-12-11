Man shot dead in court's parking lot in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A man was shot dead by three car-borne assailants in the parking lot of a court in Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district, where he had come for a hearing in an Arms Act case, police said.

Akash alias Golu Pandit, a resident of Abohar, was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed, police said.

Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh said the three assailants came in a car and one of them opened fire at Akash, who had come to court for a hearing in an Arms Act case.

Six rounds were fired at Akash, the officer said.

Police said the assailants have been identified and efforts are on to nab them.