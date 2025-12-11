Modi, Trump hold 'warm and engaging' phone call, review progress in bilateral ties including trade

A statement from officials highlighted that both leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all domains. They underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in joint efforts to enhance trade and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.

The discussions also touched on the implementation of the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st century.

The call coincided with a two-day round of trade negotiations in New Delhi, aimed at finalising a long-pending trade arrangement. While Washington has been seeking greater market access for crops such as corn and soybeans, New Delhi has remained cautious about protecting its domestic farmers, particularly from imports of certain row crops, meats, and dairy products.

Despite these challenges, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer described India’s latest proposals as the “best ever” received from the country, calling India a “viable alternative market” as the US looks to diversify trade channels.