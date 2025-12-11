NIA raids house in Hazaribagh over suspected terror links

RANCHI: Amid the investigation into the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided the residence of a suspected terrorist, Shahnawaz Alam. The raids were conducted by a joint team of NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in Ansar Nagar, under the Pelawal police station area in Hazaribagh.

According to sources, this action was taken based on information provided by a doctor who was previously arrested by the NIA. This operation is being conducted as part of an investigation into the network linked to suspected terrorist Shahnawaz Alam, who was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in October 2023.

The team is reportedly questioning people inside the house. Besides NIA and ATS, additional police forces have been deployed in the area. Officials refrained from sharing any information, looking at the sensitive nature of the operation.

Meanwhile, the NIA team has recovered a printing machine from the house. The NIA believes that some kind of documents, posters or objectionable material were being printed there.