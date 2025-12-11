On International Mountain Day, campaign launched to save India's oldest mountain range Aravalli

CHANDIGARH: On the occasion of International Mountain Day, the 'Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyaan' was launched on Thursday by environmentalists, ecologists and civil society groups in Delhi, the National Capital Region, South Haryana and Rajasthan to save the country’s oldest mountain range from 'senseless definitions and excessive mining'.

Neelam Ahluwalia, a founder member of People for Aravallis, said the move was a response to the Supreme Court judgement last month. The bench had defined an 'Aravalli Hill' as any landform with an elevation of 100 metres or more, which excluded a vast portion of the range from protection, enabling large-scale mining to take place.

"The 'Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyaan' is a people’s campaign to save one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world from being annihilated by senseless definitions and excessive mining. This initiative comes in direct response to the Supreme Court's November 20 judgment, which if implemented will wipe out North West India’s barrier against desertification, critical water recharge zone, pollution sink, wildlife habitat and negatively impact food and water security for millions of people," she said.

She also noted the rich biodiversity in the region which is now under threat. "Aravallis are home to 200+ native and migratory bird species, 100+ butterfly species, many reptile and mammal species including leopards, tigers, hyenas, jackals, neelgais, porcupines, civet cats etc. Losing more hills and forests to mining will shrink wildlife habitats and increase man-animal conflict across cities and rural areas in North West India. Trees and canopy cover of the Aravalli hills helps to preserve humidity in the atmosphere, moderate the wind velocity and thereby help in regulating the rainfall pattern. The loss of green cover with the opening up of smaller Aravalli hills for mining can negatively impact local rainfall patterns and temperature, leading to increased heat stress throughout the Aravalli belt in North West India," she said.