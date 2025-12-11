Opposition walkout after BJP MP withdraws question on India’s forensic capabilities

The Chairman responded firmly, saying, “You know the rules. Rule 53 permits a member to withdraw any question as he likes.”

He added, “You can also withdraw if you want. I cannot interfere in the rights of the members.”As Opposition MPs continued to press for an explanation, he told them they had “no right to raise it.”

He also rejected their repeated request to ask the concerned MP to put the question. “Why do I have to tell? I have no right to tell,” he said. He then ordered that nothing said by the Opposition on the issue would go on record and asked them not to disturb the Question Hour. Frustrated with the response, the Opposition staged a walkout.

Prasad’s withdrawn question had sought to know if the government is expanding Central Forensic Science Laboratories to collect evidence as mandated under the new criminal laws”.