Over 100 booked, 40 detained in protest against proposed ethanol plant in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Violence after farmers storm site

The situation escalated sharply on Wednesday when hundreds of farmers stormed the construction site of Dune Ethanol Private Limited in Rathikheda village. The protesters broke a section of the boundary wall and set fire to offices and several vehicles.

When police intervened, clashes broke out. Security personnel resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, which further angered the crowd. Protesters torched more than a dozen vehicles, including a police jeep.

More than 50 people, including women, were injured in the violence. Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia suffered a head injury and was taken to the district hospital. Schools, colleges, and markets remained shut on Wednesday due to the unrest.