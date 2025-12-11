Over 100 booked, 40 detained in protest against proposed ethanol plant in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

JAIPUR: Farmers in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district continued their protest against an under-construction ethanol factory for the second consecutive day.
From early morning, farmers began assembling at a gurdwara near Tibbi, even as internet services in the region remained suspended for the second consecutive day. Around 30 families living near the plant site have left their homes due to fear.
Violence after farmers storm site
The situation escalated sharply on Wednesday when hundreds of farmers stormed the construction site of Dune Ethanol Private Limited in Rathikheda village. The protesters broke a section of the boundary wall and set fire to offices and several vehicles.
When police intervened, clashes broke out. Security personnel resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, which further angered the crowd. Protesters torched more than a dozen vehicles, including a police jeep.
More than 50 people, including women, were injured in the violence. Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia suffered a head injury and was taken to the district hospital. Schools, colleges, and markets remained shut on Wednesday due to the unrest.
Administration defends plant approvals
Hanumangarh Collector Dr. Khushal Yadav said that the ethanol plant had received all required permissions. He noted that the project was approved during the Rising Rajasthan Summit in 2022 and had obtained all clearances, from land conversion to pollution control.
He stated that while permission had been granted for a peaceful gathering, “anti-social elements” violated prohibitory orders and marched toward the factory. “People took the law into their own hands. Action is being taken against those involved,” he added.
More than 107 farmers and villagers have been booked in connection with the December 10 violence. Forty of them have been taken into custody.
Heavy deployment, fragile calm
Additional forces from the police, Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), and Home Guards have been stationed in Tibbi and Rathikheda.
Shops reopened on Thursday and the situation appeared calmer, but groups of farmers continued to gather at the gurdwara. A crucial meeting was scheduled for the afternoon to decide the next course of action.
Several injured women spent the night at Gurdwara Singh Sabha. Leaders of the Congress, CPI(M), and farmer organizations from Haryana and Punjab have extended support to the movement.
Protest leaders blame administration
Ravjot Singh, a leader of the Factory Removal Struggle Committee, claimed that more than 70 people were injured in Wednesday’s clash. Over 100 farmers stayed overnight at the gurdwara, and more joined on Thursday morning.
Congress leader Shabnam Godara blamed the administration for the violence, saying the situation worsened because authorities refused to provide written assurance that construction would be halted.
She alleged that officials had “misled people by making claims about employment opportunities.”
Demand for environment clearance and public consent
Farmer organizations have vowed that the factory will not be allowed to operate until fresh environmental clearances are obtained and the consent of local residents is ensured.
Chandigarh-based Dune Ethanol Private Limited, which is constructing the grain-based plant, maintains that the project will support the central government’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme by boosting ethanol production.