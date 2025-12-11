PM, his brigade bruised, exposed for their lies: Congress on Vande Mataram debate

NEW DELHI: After both Houses held a debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram, the Congress on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "his entire brigade" have been thoroughly "bruised and exposed for their lies".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh noted that the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha debated Vande Mataram for three days.

The national anthem also figured in some speeches, he said in a post on X.

"It is clear that the PM and his entire brigade have NOT read the two definitive and authoritative books on the national song and the national anthem - written by two of India's finest historians, in the true sense of that term," Ramesh said and shared the screenshot of the cover pages of Rudrangshu Mukherjee's 'Song of India: A Study of the National Anthem' and Sabyasachi Bhattacharya's Vande Materam.

"It is too much to expect that they would do so even after being thoroughly bruised and exposed for their lies," the Congress leader said.