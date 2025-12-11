PM Modi to visit Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman from December 15 to 18

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a three-nation tour from December 15 to 18, with visits to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman aimed at strengthening India’s strategic presence in West Asia and Africa and finalising a major free trade agreement with Oman. The trip comes as New Delhi intensifies its economic diplomacy and deepens ties with key partners across the Global South.

The most significant leg of the visit will be Modi’s stop in Oman on December 17–18, where India and Oman are expected to formally announce and sign their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The pact, cleared this week by Oman’s Shura Council, is expected to substantially boost bilateral trade, investment and market access, marking one of India’s most important recent trade breakthroughs in the Gulf.

Modi will begin his tour in Jordan on December 15–16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein. The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit will commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations and allow both sides to “review the entire gamut” of bilateral ties and identify new areas of cooperation. Discussions are expected to focus on regional security, counterterrorism, energy partnerships and emerging economic opportunities amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in West Asia. “This visit presents an opportunity to further strengthen India–Jordan bilateral engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity, and reiterate our commitment to promote regional peace, stability and security,” the MEA said.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Ethiopia on December 16–17, marking his first visit to the East African nation. He will hold wide-ranging talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on development cooperation, agriculture, digital public infrastructure, capacity building and investment opportunities for Indian businesses. Officials said the visit highlights India’s intention to expand its engagement in Africa at a time when Ethiopia is rebuilding after internal conflict and seeking greater global economic integration. “As partners in the Global South the visit will reiterate the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation,” the MEA said.

The final leg in Oman will coincide with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. With defence, energy, technology, food security and connectivity high on the agenda, the expected signing of the CEPA is seen as a major step that could elevate India–Oman relations to their strongest level yet.