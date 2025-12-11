President Murmu visits Manipur amid shutdown call by rebels

GUWAHATI: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Manipur on Thursday on a two-day visit amid a shutdown called by a conglomerate of banned insurgent groups.
The Coordination Committee had called the shutdown in protest against the President’s visit. Two days ago, it had stated that the shutdown would remain in force till she left the ethnic violence-hit state.
Shops and markets remained closed in the state capital Imphal. The movement of vehicles was also thin.
The President, on her maiden visit to the state, was accorded a guard of honour upon her arrival. Later, she visited the historic Mapal Kangjeibung to witness a polo exhibition match.
In the evening, the President addressed a civic reception in Imphal, hosted in her honour by the state government.
Murmu will visit the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex in Imphal on Friday and pay her respects to Manipur’s brave women warriors. Nupi Lal refers to two women-led uprisings, carried out in 1904 and 1939, in which Manipuri women protested against British colonial policies and asserted their rights and dignity.
The President is also scheduled to travel to Senapati district to address a public gathering and lay the foundation stones and inaugurate various development projects for the district.
Meanwhile, Meitei groups Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and Arambai Tenggol highlighted the plight of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are leading a cluttered existence in the relief camps.
COCOMI urged the President to take some firm steps to protect the constitutional rights of the people in the state. Its convenor Khuraijam Athouba pointed out that thousands of people continued to live as refugees in their own state.
He recalled the government’s commitment that the IDPs would be resettled in three phases by December and noted that not much progress had been made in this regard.
Arambai Tenggol expressed the hope that the President’s presence in the state would draw renewed national attention to the hardships being endured by the IDPs.
Murmu’s visit comes three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the state on September 13 for the first time since the ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.