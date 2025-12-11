President Murmu visits Manipur amid shutdown call by rebels

GUWAHATI: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Manipur on Thursday on a two-day visit amid a shutdown called by a conglomerate of banned insurgent groups.

The Coordination Committee had called the shutdown in protest against the President’s visit. Two days ago, it had stated that the shutdown would remain in force till she left the ethnic violence-hit state.

Shops and markets remained closed in the state capital Imphal. The movement of vehicles was also thin.

The President, on her maiden visit to the state, was accorded a guard of honour upon her arrival. Later, she visited the historic Mapal Kangjeibung to witness a polo exhibition match.

In the evening, the President addressed a civic reception in Imphal, hosted in her honour by the state government.

Murmu will visit the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex in Imphal on Friday and pay her respects to Manipur’s brave women warriors. Nupi Lal refers to two women-led uprisings, carried out in 1904 and 1939, in which Manipuri women protested against British colonial policies and asserted their rights and dignity.