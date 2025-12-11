Rajasthan faces academic turmoil as five university vice-chancellors ousted amid protests

JAIPUR: A major controversy has erupted in Rajasthan after the removal or forced resignation of five university vice-chancellors under the tenure of Governor Haribhau Bagde, who serves as Chancellor of state universities. The actions follow multiple inquiries into alleged financial irregularities, administrative misuse and contentious public remarks, but the departures have also been linked to sustained pressure from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Senior officials in the state’s higher education sector said most of the ousters came after persistent protests by the ABVP. While administrative inquiries cited financial mismanagement and misuse of power, the vice-chancellors and several political observers claimed that the removals were driven by organised campaigns by the ABVP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Four vice-chancellors were removed by the Governor, while another resigned under similar pressure.

Those removed in recent months include the vice-chancellors of Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner; Agricultural University, Jodhpur; Shri Karan Narendra Agricultural University, Jobner (Jaipur); and Brij University. The vice-chancellor of Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) in Udaipur stepped down after intense protests.

The developments have sparked criticism from academics and opposition leaders, who say political pressure is undermining institutional autonomy and weakening higher education governance in the state.