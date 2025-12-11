Rift in Lalu family deepens as Rohini urges CM Nitish to ensure daughters can return home without fear

PATNA: After disowning her family and quitting politics, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya on Thursday signalled further strain within the family, appealing to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to ensure that every daughter can return to her parental home without fear, guilt, shame or the need to justify herself.
In an oblique reference to CM Nitish Kumar, she wrote on X that schemes like giving girls Rs 10,000 or distributing bicycles, though well-intentioned, fall short of addressing systemic barriers to women’s empowerment. She said the government and society must take concrete steps to protect daughters’ equal rights amid “social and familial apathy”.
Rohini said Bihar’s deeply rooted patriarchal mindset demands sweeping change in both social and political spheres, stressing that a daughter’s parental home must always remain a safe space. Ensuring this, she added, is not just an administrative responsibility but crucial to preventing future exploitation and harassment of women.
On November 15, she had announced she was disowning the Lalu family and quitting politics, targeting her brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez.
“I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family. This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do, and I’m taking all the blame,” she had said.
She later alleged humiliation and claimed a slipper was thrown at her. She added that the Lalu family is also facing pressure from Tej Pratap Yadav, the RJD chief’s eldest son, who was expelled from the party for six years after a controversial social media post featuring him with a woman.
After losing his Mahua assembly seat, Tej Pratap floated his own political party, the Janshakti Janata Dal, and had publicly attacked Tejashwi’s aide and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, calling him a “Jaichand”.
Hinting at further turmoil in the RJD’s first family, Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh said, “Dekhiye aage aage hota hai kya (See what happens next).”