Rift in Lalu family deepens as Rohini urges CM Nitish to ensure daughters can return home without fear

PATNA: After disowning her family and quitting politics, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya on Thursday signalled further strain within the family, appealing to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to ensure that every daughter can return to her parental home without fear, guilt, shame or the need to justify herself.

In an oblique reference to CM Nitish Kumar, she wrote on X that schemes like giving girls Rs 10,000 or distributing bicycles, though well-intentioned, fall short of addressing systemic barriers to women’s empowerment. She said the government and society must take concrete steps to protect daughters’ equal rights amid “social and familial apathy”.

Rohini said Bihar’s deeply rooted patriarchal mindset demands sweeping change in both social and political spheres, stressing that a daughter’s parental home must always remain a safe space. Ensuring this, she added, is not just an administrative responsibility but crucial to preventing future exploitation and harassment of women.

On November 15, she had announced she was disowning the Lalu family and quitting politics, targeting her brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez.