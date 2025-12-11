Terror victim families rehabilitated: LG Sinha hails changes brought by Article 370 abrogation

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the abrogation of Article 370 brought dynamic changes in Jammu and Kashmir, as militants, separatists and their patrons, are no longer being given government jobs but, identified and given the harshest punishment for their deeds.

The LG handed over appointment letters to 22 beneficiaries in age relaxation cases and 19 wards of J&K Police martyrs under Compassionate Appointment Rules SRO-43 and Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS).

Earlier, on July 28, Sinha had handed over the appointment letters to 94 Next of Kins (NoKs) of militancy victims from Jammu region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the civilian killed by militants and shared the grief of the militancy victim families.

“Terror victim families were left to struggle in silence for decades. Justice was denied to these families. The deep scars were never healed. Such families are now being recognized, respected and rehabilitated," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that it is his commitment to restore the dignity and economic security to those families, who paid the highest price.

“Our mission is to bring about the change in the lives of those families who were deliberately deprived of justice so that they can contribute in society's all-round progress and nation building," he said.

"With the government job appointment letters to 41 terror victim families, 22 age relaxation cases and 19 wards of J&K Police martyrs, we have fulfilled our commitment,” he said.