Terror victim families rehabilitated: LG Sinha hails changes brought by Article 370 abrogation

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the abrogation of Article 370 brought dynamic changes in Jammu and Kashmir, as militants, separatists and their patrons, are no longer being given government jobs but, identified and given the harshest punishment for their deeds.
The LG handed over appointment letters to 22 beneficiaries in age relaxation cases and 19 wards of J&K Police martyrs under Compassionate Appointment Rules SRO-43 and Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS).
Earlier, on July 28, Sinha had handed over the appointment letters to 94 Next of Kins (NoKs) of militancy victims from Jammu region.
Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the civilian killed by militants and shared the grief of the militancy victim families.
“Terror victim families were left to struggle in silence for decades. Justice was denied to these families. The deep scars were never healed. Such families are now being recognized, respected and rehabilitated," he said.
The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that it is his commitment to restore the dignity and economic security to those families, who paid the highest price.
“Our mission is to bring about the change in the lives of those families who were deliberately deprived of justice so that they can contribute in society's all-round progress and nation building," he said.
"With the government job appointment letters to 41 terror victim families, 22 age relaxation cases and 19 wards of J&K Police martyrs, we have fulfilled our commitment,” he said.
Among those given job letters were NoKs of Dharam Singh, who along with four others was killed by militants in Kotranka, Rajouri. The family of Akhtar Hussain, a resident of Reasi, who was shot dead by military on July 13, 2005, was also given job letter.
"The militancy victim families carried the weight of unspeakable grief. Now, this new beginning will allow them to rebuild their lives with dignity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah "we are dismantling the entire terror ecosystem."
The LG said Article 370 abrogation has brought dynamic changes in Jammu and Kashmir.
On August 5, 2019 centre scrapped Articles 370 and 35A and downgraded and bifurcated erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories.
"We have not bought peace, but established peace. The days of misgovernance are over. Now terrorists, separatists and their patrons are not given government jobs but they are being identified and given the harshest punishment for their deeds,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor said that there are certain elements from the dying terror ecosystem who are attempting to spread misinformation or negative narratives against the country.
He warned that stringent action will be taken against such elements according to the country's established legal framework.
“Those who are fanning separatism and threatening national unity will face the action as per the law,” he said.