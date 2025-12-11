UP will use tech to identify infiltrators, Yogi says can be model for other states

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has begun to implement an advanced tech-driven system to track infiltrators and contain infiltration. Officials say the system can eventually be used nationwide. According to the government’s media cell, a biometric database of people identified as infiltrators is being created. It will include fingerprints, facial recognition data and other unique identifiers, stored in a national “negative list”.

Senior officials said this list will be shared with all state and central agencies to prevent such individuals from re-entering Uttar Pradesh and to block any attempts to obtain official documents, including Aadhaar and other government IDs. They described the move as a major escalation in the state’s anti-infiltration measures, aimed at ensuring that no undocumented person can hide their identity or re-establish themselves within the system.

Sources said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently instructed officials during a high-level meeting to use the most advanced identity-verification tools available. These upcoming systems will detect forged or altered documents, analyse the long-term residence patterns of infiltrators living under false identities, identify networks that create fake documents, and eliminate any gaps in screening or verification.

Officials working closely on the project said the technology will be able to spot irregularities across different databases, making it easier for authorities to trace how infiltrators obtained fake documents and for how long they remained under the radar. The government is also improving the infrastructure at detention centres being established across Uttar Pradesh. These facilities will have an “impenetrable, state-of-the-art security system” with multi-layered access controls, surveillance grids, and continuous monitoring. Police officials even called the system “unbreachable”.