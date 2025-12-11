Uttarakhand to fell 5,745 trees for Bageshwar-Kanda highway upgrade; triggers ecological concerns

DEHRADUN: As environmentalists continue to protest the felling of over 6,000 trees for a highway project in Uttarkashi, another major ecological concern has emerged from the Kumaon region. Authorities are preparing to clear more than 5,745 trees for the upgradation of the Bageshwar-Kanda National Highway.
The ambitious project, aimed at improving connectivity between Bageshwar district headquarters and Ghingarutola, spans five phases and primarily impacts the Bageshwar and Almora districts, with the bulk of the tree clearance scheduled for Bageshwar.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bageshwar, Aditya Ratna, confirmed the scale of the impact. “Approximately 5,745 trees are affected by this project,” Ratna stated. He added that compensation measures are in place, noting that for every tree felled, four saplings will be planted as per regulations.
The list of trees marked for removal is extensive and includes a significant number of fruit-bearing species, raising further concerns among locals. The species affected range from Deodar and Walnut to Kafal, Jamun, Guava, Pear, Mulberry, Mango, and Oak, covering over 30 different varieties.
The decision to clear thousands of trees comes as the fragile ecology of the Himalayan region remains under intense scrutiny. Environmental activists fear that the removal of this substantial green cover, especially along a major highway route, will exacerbate the risk of landslides, a persistent problem in the hills, particularly during the monsoon season.
“Cutting trees anywhere is wrong,” stated environmentalist and activist Anoop Nautiyal while speaking to TNIE. He added, “If it is absolutely necessary, modern technology exists to uproot and relocate entire trees. We need to examine why such a large number of trees are being cut in Bageshwar. Development must be mindful of the environment; otherwise, the very identity of Uttarakhand will be erased.”
This development follows closely on the heels of the controversy surrounding the Uttarkashi-Gangotri highway widening. In that case, out of 6,822 trees, 4,366 are slated for translocation, while 2,456 will be completely cut down, sparking widespread public outcry as the area falls within an eco-sensitive zone.
With the markings already complete for the Bageshwar clearance, activists warn that the state risks setting a dangerous precedent where infrastructure needs consistently override ecological preservation. The administration, however, appears focused on finalising the remaining formalities to push the vital road project forward.