Uttarakhand to fell 5,745 trees for Bageshwar-Kanda highway upgrade; triggers ecological concerns

DEHRADUN: As environmentalists continue to protest the felling of over 6,000 trees for a highway project in Uttarkashi, another major ecological concern has emerged from the Kumaon region. Authorities are preparing to clear more than 5,745 trees for the upgradation of the Bageshwar-Kanda National Highway.

The ambitious project, aimed at improving connectivity between Bageshwar district headquarters and Ghingarutola, spans five phases and primarily impacts the Bageshwar and Almora districts, with the bulk of the tree clearance scheduled for Bageshwar.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bageshwar, Aditya Ratna, confirmed the scale of the impact. “Approximately 5,745 trees are affected by this project,” Ratna stated. He added that compensation measures are in place, noting that for every tree felled, four saplings will be planted as per regulations.

The list of trees marked for removal is extensive and includes a significant number of fruit-bearing species, raising further concerns among locals. The species affected range from Deodar and Walnut to Kafal, Jamun, Guava, Pear, Mulberry, Mango, and Oak, covering over 30 different varieties.

The decision to clear thousands of trees comes as the fragile ecology of the Himalayan region remains under intense scrutiny. Environmental activists fear that the removal of this substantial green cover, especially along a major highway route, will exacerbate the risk of landslides, a persistent problem in the hills, particularly during the monsoon season.