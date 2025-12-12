10 Maoist cadres surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

RAIPUR: Ten cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) on Friday surrendered in Sukma in south Chhattisgarh. After surrendering, the red rebels handed over one AK-47 rifle, two self-loading rifles, one .303 rifle, one BGL launcher, and one Sten gun to the security forces.

Among those who surrendered were six women Maoists, collectively carrying a bounty of Rs 33 lakh. They later planted saplings at ‘Vayan Vatika’ (meaning Garden of Hope and Future in Gondi) rehabilitation centre in Sukma as a symbol of reintegration.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the surrender under the “Poona Margham: Rehabilitation for Social Reintegration” initiative as a symbol of positive transformation. “The pledge to build a Naxalism-free Chhattisgarh is no longer just an aspiration but it is becoming a fast-emerging reality,” the CM said, adding that the fight against Maoists in the state has reached a “critical and defining phase” under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The series of surrenders demonstrate a significant shift in Bastar, where the ideology of violence, fear, and misguidance is weakening, while the path of development, trust, and dialogue is growing stronger,” CM Sai affirmed.