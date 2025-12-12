10 Maoist cadres surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

RAIPUR: Ten cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) on Friday surrendered in Sukma in south Chhattisgarh. After surrendering, the red rebels handed over one AK-47 rifle, two self-loading rifles, one .303 rifle, one BGL launcher, and one Sten gun to the security forces.
Among those who surrendered were six women Maoists, collectively carrying a bounty of Rs 33 lakh. They later planted saplings at ‘Vayan Vatika’ (meaning Garden of Hope and Future in Gondi) rehabilitation centre in Sukma as a symbol of reintegration.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the surrender under the “Poona Margham: Rehabilitation for Social Reintegration” initiative as a symbol of positive transformation. “The pledge to build a Naxalism-free Chhattisgarh is no longer just an aspiration but it is becoming a fast-emerging reality,” the CM said, adding that the fight against Maoists in the state has reached a “critical and defining phase” under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“The series of surrenders demonstrate a significant shift in Bastar, where the ideology of violence, fear, and misguidance is weakening, while the path of development, trust, and dialogue is growing stronger,” CM Sai affirmed.
Sundarraj Pattilingam, Bastar Inspector General of Police, said the rehabilitation of the 10 cadres in Sukma indicates the end of the violent and anti-people Maoist ideology is near. “Maoist cadres willing to join the mainstream are placing their trust in the ‘Poona Margham’ initiative by choosing the path of peace, dignity, and sustainable progress. In the past 11 months, around 1,520 Maoist cadres in the Bastar Range have chosen to renounce violence and join the social mainstream. The Centre, Chhattisgarh government, Bastar police, district administration and security forces are fully committed to establishing peace in the region ensuring inclusive development,” the IG said.
“The remaining Maoist cadres including Politburo member Devji, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member Pappa Rao, Deva (Barse Deva), and others have no option left but to abandon violence and join the mainstream,” he asserted.
The 10 Maoist cadres who surrendered in Sukma include:
▪ Platoon Commander (CyPCM rank) of PLGA Battalion No. 01
▪ Two Area Committee Members (ACM) of the Darbha Division
▪ One PPCM member of PLGA Military Platoon No. 31
▪ One PPCM member of PLGA Military Platoon No. 26
▪ Two members of Gollapalli LOS
▪ Three Party Members (PM)