Bamboo scaffold supporting bridge construction collapses in Gujarat’s Valsad; five workers injured

AHMEDABAD: A bamboo structure supporting the construction of a new bridge on Kailash Road in Gujarat's Valsad collapsed on Friday morning, injuring five workers. The collapse occured around 9 am, between two pillars over the Auranga river, where a work crew was levelling a temporary bund.

The fire department was the first to reach after a 9.20 am distress call. Fireman Lalit Parmar, recounting the rapid response, said, “We reached immediately and shifted four labourers for treatment. Later, we inspected the site and found no one trapped. Why the accident happened is the subject of investigation.”

Valsad District Collector Bhavya Verma detailed the ground assessment, stating, "The accident took place this morning, and five people have been injured. Four are in good health, while one is critical. The incident occurred due to a jack and load imbalance while the workers were operating at ground level." She also revealed that the bridge, budgeted at Rs 42 crore, was sanctioned for a two-year construction period, with one year remaining. “We will form a committee and investigate. Further action will follow based on the findings,” she added.