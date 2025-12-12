Bamboo scaffold supporting bridge construction collapses in Gujarat’s Valsad; five workers injured

AHMEDABAD: A bamboo structure supporting the construction of a new bridge on Kailash Road in Gujarat's Valsad collapsed on Friday morning, injuring five workers. The collapse occured around 9 am, between two pillars over the Auranga river, where a work crew was levelling a temporary bund.
The fire department was the first to reach after a 9.20 am distress call. Fireman Lalit Parmar, recounting the rapid response, said, “We reached immediately and shifted four labourers for treatment. Later, we inspected the site and found no one trapped. Why the accident happened is the subject of investigation.”
Valsad District Collector Bhavya Verma detailed the ground assessment, stating, "The accident took place this morning, and five people have been injured. Four are in good health, while one is critical. The incident occurred due to a jack and load imbalance while the workers were operating at ground level." She also revealed that the bridge, budgeted at Rs 42 crore, was sanctioned for a two-year construction period, with one year remaining. “We will form a committee and investigate. Further action will follow based on the findings,” she added.
Roads and Buildings Department secretary PR Patelia confirmed that senior engineering officials have been sent to the spot. "The Superintending Engineer and Executive Engineer of Surat have been assigned to investigate and asked to submit a report in a day or two.” He also said, "The jack that was to be hoisted slipped due to a mistake in hoisting. The process is currently being done manually. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. None of them are serious, only minor injuries.”
Valsad District Police Chief Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said, “Between 9 and 9.15 am, a bund was being laid for the overbridge on the Auranga river. During the leveling, a part of the structure slipped. Five labourers have been rescued and shifted for treatment, and doctors say they are in good health.”
Jayesh Patel, who is building the bridge, pointed to a human lapse. “It seems to be human error. This is a temporary structure. Five people have been injured. Insurance has been taken for all the people and the bridge. Only five workers were at the site today.”