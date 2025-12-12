Bihar farmers unable to get fair prices due to lack of food-processing units: RJD MP Sanjay Yadav

NEW DELHI: RJD MP Sanjay Yadav on Friday said in the Rajya Sabha that farmers in Bihar are unable to get the fair prices for their produce due to an acute shortage of food-processing facilities in the state.

Raising the issue during Question Hour, he highlighted that between 30% to 50% of Bihar’s papaya crop and around 25% of its banana production go to waste each year because the state lacks adequate processing units. He further noted that although Bihar produces approximately 65 lakh tonnes of milk annually, only 12 to 13% is processed. Additionally, nearly 120 cold storage units remain non-functional.

According to Yadav, Bihar loses an estimated Rs 4,500 crore every year due to the spoilage of food grains alone. He asked whether the concerned ministry intends to introduce any special measures to improve food-processing infrastructure in Bihar and facilitate the establishment of new units in the state.

Emphasising that Bihar is an agriculture-dependent state with immense untapped potential, Yadav urged the Centre to intervene in the larger interest of farmers.

Responding to the concerns, Minister of state in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh said the government is taking all necessary steps to unlock Bihar’s food-processing capabilities. He added that the Union Minister heading the concerned ministry, Chirag Paswan, who also hails from Bihar, has launched several initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector, including the establishment of a Makhana Board and other related efforts.