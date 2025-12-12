Bihar’s power transmission capacity gains landmark recognition with two national awards in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Once considered a power-starved state, Bihar is now gaining recognition for its sustained progress in the electricity sector. The Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited (BSPTCL) was recently honoured with two prestigious awards at the Powerline Trans-Tech India Awards 2025, marking a notable milestone in the state’s transmission infrastructure development.

Presented at Delhi’s Yashobhoomi India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), the awards highlighted the advancements made in Bihar’s electricity network—now regarded as a key indicator of the state’s rise over the past decade.

With nearly all villages electrified and public electricity services established as among the swiftest in the country, Bihar’s power sector, under the leadership of officials such as Manoj Kumar Singh as CMD, has achieved significant progress.

Speaking about the two awards, Rahul Kumar (IAS), Managing Director of BSPTCL, said, “This award is a symbol of our team’s hard work, dedication and technical excellence. Strengthening the state’s power infrastructure and ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply to every corner is our priority. We are committed to providing even better services in the times to come.”