Cabinet approves ₹11,718-crore budget for first-ever digital census 2027
NEW DELHI: Moving towards conducting the National Census 2027, the NDA government on Friday approved a proposal at its Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to carry out the Census of India 2027 at a cost of ₹11,718 crore.
Billed as the world’s largest statistical exercise, the Census of India will be conducted in two phases.
Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, sharing details of the Cabinet decision, said that the first phase of Census 2027 will involve the House Listing and Housing Census, to be carried out between April and September 2026. The second phase will cover Population Enumeration in February 2027.
Notably, the Population Census for the Union Territory of Ladakh and the snow-bound, non-synchronous areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, as well as the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, will be conducted in September 2026.
The minister added that nearly 30 lakh field functionaries will be engaged in the Census, generating more than 1.5 crore human-day employment. Census 2027 will also be India’s first-ever digital census.
“The data dissemination will be much better and user-friendly, so that all queries on required parameters for policymaking will be available at the click of a button,” the minister said.
He added that Census-as-a-Service (CaaS) will deliver data to ministries in a clean, machine-readable, and actionable format. A dedicated Census Management and Monitoring System portal has been developed to manage and monitor the entire census process in real time.
He also said that an option for self-enumeration will be provided to the public, with appropriate security features for this large-scale digital operation.
The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, at its meeting held on April 30, 2025, had decided to include caste enumeration in the 2027 Census. “Given the vast social and demographic diversity in our country and the related challenges, Census 2027 will also capture caste data electronically in the second phase as part of the Population Enumeration,” the minister added.