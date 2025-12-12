Nation

Cabinet nod to repeal 71 laws which have outlived utility

Of the 71 laws set for repeal, 65 are outdated amendments and six are principal Acts; move aims to declutter legal framework, with over 1,500 archaic laws scrapped so far
File | In this screenshot from PMO website on May 7, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda and others are seen during a Cabinet meeting.
NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a Bill to repeal 71 laws which have outlived their utility in the statute books, officials said.

Out of the 71 laws, 65 are amendments to principal Acts and six are principal laws.

At least one law proposed to be repealed is of the British era, the officials said.

The proposed repeal and amendment bill is not aimed at striking off colonial laws but to remove Acts which have outlived their utility, an official said.

"Once an amendment is passed by Parliament, it gets subsumed in the principal law. It then only clutters the statute books," an official explained.

So far, 1,562 old archaic laws have been repealed.

