Dalai Lama begins 45-day spiritual retreat at Mundgod settlement

HUBBALLI: Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama arrived at Hubballi Airport on Friday and travelled by road to the Doeguling Tibetan Settlement in Mundgod, Uttara Kannada district, for what is expected to be one of his longest stays in the Tibetan camp.

Sources in the Tibetan camp had earlier said it would be a primarily spiritual visit, with limited public interactions.

At the airport, the 14th Dalai Lama was received by Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu and officials from the Tibetan administration.

The Dalai Lama’s visit is scheduled to last 45 days, marking one of his longest retreats. He will reside at the Drepung Gomang Buddhist Monastery, where he is expected to conduct extensive teachings for monks and lay devotees.

The Doeguling settlement, established in 1966, is home to the important Drepung and Gaden monastic universities, which were re-established in India after the Chinese occupation of Tibet.