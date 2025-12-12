Dalai Lama begins 45-day spiritual retreat at Mundgod settlement

HUBBALLI: Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama arrived at Hubballi Airport on Friday and travelled by road to the Doeguling Tibetan Settlement in Mundgod, Uttara Kannada district, for what is expected to be one of his longest stays in the Tibetan camp.
Sources in the Tibetan camp had earlier said it would be a primarily spiritual visit, with limited public interactions.
At the airport, the 14th Dalai Lama was received by Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu and officials from the Tibetan administration.
The Dalai Lama’s visit is scheduled to last 45 days, marking one of his longest retreats. He will reside at the Drepung Gomang Buddhist Monastery, where he is expected to conduct extensive teachings for monks and lay devotees.
The Doeguling settlement, established in 1966, is home to the important Drepung and Gaden monastic universities, which were re-established in India after the Chinese occupation of Tibet.
The camp roads have been decorated with flags, welcome signs and spiritual writings. Heavy security has been put in place, and permits are being issued for locals using the camp roads and markets. Several government departments have inspected the residence and surrounding areas where the Dalai Lama will be staying.
Work is under way to create a makeshift helipad in the settlement area. Earlier, Tibetan officials had considered using a helicopter from Hubballi Airport due to the poor condition of the Hubballi–Sirsi stretch following heavy rain. However, the administration completed road repair works swiftly.
An officer from the Tibetan administration said that during the outbreak of Covid-19, the Dalai Lama was on a spiritual visit to Mundgod but had to be sent back, allegedly cutting short his tour due to the pandemic. “Since then, His Holiness was wishing to visit Mundgod for a longer duration. The monks in the settlement and the Tibetan community is eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of the Dalai Lama,” the officer said.
Several devotees and followers of the Dalai Lama are expected to visit the camp over the next few weeks. There has been no announcement on public functions, but there will be interactions.