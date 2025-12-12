ED raids Jharkhand-based trader’s residence over alleged money laundering through coal trade

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the official and residential premises of Dhanbad-based coal trader Manoj Agrawal at Bhelatand and Dhansar. The action is said to be part of an investigation into alleged money laundering through illegal coal trade.
According to local sources, the ED teams arrived at both locations simultaneously at around 7 am and cordoned off the premises before they entered the residence and started the search. On November 21, ED teams from Kolkata had conducted similar raids at the residences and offices of five coal traders and transporters in the district. This action reportedly is based on documents and financial activity obtained during a major raid conducted at approximately 18 locations in Dhanbad last month.
The ED team has been conducting searches for the last several hours and action is expected to continue further. Last month, the ED simultaneously raided the premises of Dev Prabha Company, which handles outsourcing work for BCCL, its owner, LB Singh, his brother Kumbh Nath Singh and several other locations in Jharkhand.
During the raid on November 21, the ED team had recovered cash worth Rs 2.2 crore and seized over 120 land-related documents from Jharkhand. The ED had also seized cash and jewellery during the raid from the locations of the coal mafia.
According to information, ED’s investigation is being conducted into the matters related to black coal trade, irregular contracts and illegal financial transactions. The ED, during the raids conducted at 44 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal on November 21, had recovered cash and jewellery worth over Rs 14 crore, along with a substantial amount of incriminating evidence.
According to the ED, the November raid, carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, was linked to a sprawling illegal coal mining, theft, transportation and sale racket that has allegedly been operating across the two states for years. Officials also found various property deeds tied to the coal syndicate, agreements related to land transactions, digital devices and books of accounts belonging to entities allegedly controlled by the accused.
The ED said the raids were conducted at 20 locations spread across Dhanbad and Dumka in Jharkhand on November 21. These locations are linked to individuals, including Lal Bahadur Singh, Anil Goyal, Sanjay Khemka, Amar Mondal, and several others associated with their companies and entities. Whereas in West Bengal, ED teams searched 24 premises at Durgapur, Purulia, Howrah, and Kolkata, which included residences, offices, illegal toll booths, and coke plants reportedly connected to Narendra Kharka, Krishna Murari Kayal, Yudhishthir Ghosh, Raj Kishore Yadav, Lokesh Singh, Chinmay Mondal, Nirad Baran Mondal, and others.
The crackdown stems from multiple FIRs filed by West Bengal and Jharkhand Police regarding an organised coal smuggling racket operating between the two states. The FIRs suggest that a vast network has been transporting coal from Jharkhand into West Bengal using forged or invalid documents.
Seized documents, diaries, registers, and digital data have reportedly corroborated allegations of large-scale illegal supply chains and the involvement of local authorities. According to the ED, the syndicate was highly active in border districts, generating “huge proceeds of crime.”
Several registers detailing illegal cash collections and beneficiary lists have also been recovered, offering deep insights into the financial trail of the smuggling network, it said. The investigation is still on and more developments are expected as scrutiny of seized materials progresses.