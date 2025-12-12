ED raids Jharkhand-based trader’s residence over alleged money laundering through coal trade

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the official and residential premises of Dhanbad-based coal trader Manoj Agrawal at Bhelatand and Dhansar. The action is said to be part of an investigation into alleged money laundering through illegal coal trade.

According to local sources, the ED teams arrived at both locations simultaneously at around 7 am and cordoned off the premises before they entered the residence and started the search. On November 21, ED teams from Kolkata had conducted similar raids at the residences and offices of five coal traders and transporters in the district. This action reportedly is based on documents and financial activity obtained during a major raid conducted at approximately 18 locations in Dhanbad last month.

The ED team has been conducting searches for the last several hours and action is expected to continue further. Last month, the ED simultaneously raided the premises of Dev Prabha Company, which handles outsourcing work for BCCL, its owner, LB Singh, his brother Kumbh Nath Singh and several other locations in Jharkhand.

During the raid on November 21, the ED team had recovered cash worth Rs 2.2 crore and seized over 120 land-related documents from Jharkhand. The ED had also seized cash and jewellery during the raid from the locations of the coal mafia.

According to information, ED’s investigation is being conducted into the matters related to black coal trade, irregular contracts and illegal financial transactions. The ED, during the raids conducted at 44 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal on November 21, had recovered cash and jewellery worth over Rs 14 crore, along with a substantial amount of incriminating evidence.