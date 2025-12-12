Former Union minister Shivraj Patil passes away at 90; funeral on Saturday

Veteran Congressman and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his home town Latur in Maharashtra on Friday morning.

Patil, 90, passed away at his residence 'Devghar' after a brief illness, family sources said, adding that his funeral will be held on Saturday. He is survived by his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, who is a BJP leader and two granddaughters.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and many others offered condolences and paid tributes to Patil.

Known for his dignified conduct, he never indulged in personal attacks, neither in public speeches nor in private conversations, said a party leader.

Patil was also known for his vast reading, meticulous study, and articulate presentation. His command over Marathi, English, and Hindi, along with his exceptional grasp of constitutional matters, made him a much-respected parliamentarian of his time, added the party leader.

Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his political journey as the president of Latur municipality between 1966 and 1970 and was subsequently elected as an MLA for two terms. He held key posts in the Maharashtra assembly, including Deputy Speaker and Speaker, between 1977 and 1979.

He then went on to win the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times and was the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996.

He lost to BJP's Rupatai Patil Nilangekar in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He was also a Rajya Sabha member.

The Congress leader held several Union portfolios, including Defence, Commerce, and Science and Technology.