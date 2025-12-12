India urges China to resolve issues relating to export control

NEW DELHI: India has urged China to swiftly address pending export-control issues as the two sides reviewed efforts to stabilise relations strained since the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

Sujit Ghosh, joint secretary for East Asia in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), held two days of talks in Beijing, meeting Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce. His visit concluded on Friday.

According to the MEA, India stressed the “early resolution of outstanding issues pertaining to export control.” New Delhi is understood to be concerned about Chinese restrictions on exports of rare-earth minerals, a key input for several strategic industries.

The MEA described the discussions as “constructive and forward-looking,” noting that both sides acknowledged the role of top-level strategic guidance and positively assessed progress in stabilising and rebuilding ties, with a focus on people-centric engagements. Officials also reviewed planned exchanges and activities for the coming year and briefly discussed regional and global developments.

Ghosh’s meeting with China’s Ministry of Commerce focused on bilateral trade and commercial concerns, the MEA said.