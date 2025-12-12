Kashmir police launch crackdown on vehicles without proper ownership transfer after Delhi car blast

SRINAGAR: In the wake of the Delhi car blast, police have launched a massive Kashmir-wide crackdown on vehicles operating without mandatory ownership transfers following sale or purchase.

The drive targeting outside-UT registration numbers is aimed at streamlining vehicle ownership records, curbing misuse of non-transferred or non-local registrations, and enhancing overall road safety.

A police spokesman said vehicle checking was intensified across Awantipora in south Kashmir as part of an enforcement drive targeting vehicles operating without mandatory transfer of ownership after sale or purchase.

“The checking teams were deployed at multiple locations, during which several vehicles found without proper documentation or updated ownership records were seized. Necessary proceedings under the Motor Vehicles Act have been initiated,” he said.

In neighbouring south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police have taken legal action against 144 vehicles bearing registration numbers of other states, found plying on roads without mandatory transfer of ownership after sale–purchase in the week-long drive.

“During the drive, several vehicles operating without proper transfer of ownership and without mandatory re-registration were found in violation, and action under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act has been initiated, including for non-registration and failure to transfer ownership. This action forms part of a sustained enforcement campaign carried out over the last few weeks,” the police spokesman said.

In central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, police, in coordination with the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), established nakas at key locations across the district, where joint teams thoroughly inspected vehicles to ensure compliance with transfer norms and other statutory requirements.

“Strict action was initiated against owners and drivers found violating the Motor Vehicles Act, including plying non-transferred vehicles, lack of valid documents, and other traffic-related violations,” the police spokesman said.