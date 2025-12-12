Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Allahabad HC sets Jan 30 hearing; trust seeks Dhirendra Shastri as witness

LUCKNOW: In a major development, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust moved the Allahabad High Court with an application seeking inclusion of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Peethadheshwar of Bageshwar dham, as a spiritual witness in this case.

In the application, it was claimed that Dhirendra Shastri had good knowledge of religious traditions as well as historical evidences of this case. According to the trust, there is no reference to Eidgah in the records of Mathura Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, during the hearing of the main Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah title dispute case on Friday, the Allahabad High Court fixed January 30, 2026, as the next date of hearing.

The bench, comprising Justice Avnish Saxena, fixed the next date after hearing counsels for the parties. While taking up the case, the court verified the documents regarding some amendments in the pleadings.

At an earlier hearing, the court had observed that since the record was voluminous, the parties to the suit may file objections in all the pending applications, so that the applications could be decided at an early date. It had also directed to rearrange the file strictly in accordance with general rules (Civil) and number the same accordingly.