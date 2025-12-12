MP CM hails naxal cadre elimination as top achievement ahead of two-year government milestone

BHOPAL: A day before his government completes two years in power, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav termed the end of naxal cadres through the elimination and surrenders policy as the biggest achievement of his government so far.

“The naxal menace is as old as 37-38 years. Various naxal dalams had been formed way back in 1988-89. In 1995, an entire bus carrying 17 police personnel was blown into pieces. Four years later, a minister in the then Congress government (transport minister Likhiram Kanware) was brutally hacked to death by the outlaws. Despite Congress governments ruling the centre and states for decades since independence, the naxal problem wasn’t adequately addressed,” Yadav told journalists in Bhopal on Friday.

“In the three naxal-affected districts of MP, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat, eliminating the naxals was a cumbersome task. Searching for and acting against 35-40 outlaws in the vast forests was difficult. They ran parallel courts, police stations, and councils of ministers. The fear of the Laal Salam extremist ideology among forest dwellers made anti-naxal operations even more difficult,” Yadav added.

“But the situation dramatically changed when Union Home Minister Amit Shah set a March 2026 deadline for eliminating the naxal menace. I was initially sceptical about whether it was achievable, but he was confident, and the results are for all to see. The numbers in the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) Zone dropped to zero on Thursday — the biggest and most historic development. Ten hardcore naxals were gunned down in 2025, the maximum in any year. First Dindori, then Mandla were freed from left-wing extremism (LWE), and on Thursday, Balaghat also recorded zero listed naxal cadres,” Yadav said while congratulating the police forces involved in the operations.