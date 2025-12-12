MP government moves to sack IAS officer over forged documents, controversial remarks

BHOPAL: Already in the eye of a storm following his controversial public statements about Brahmin girls and the judiciary, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Santosh Verma now faces possible dismissal from the IAS cadre.
In a late Thursday night development, the state government said the general administration department (GAD) has decided to move a proposal to the central government for Verma’s dismissal from the IAS cadre.
“It has been found that his promotion from the State Administrative Service (SAS) to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre was obtained through forged and fabricated orders. Criminal cases are pending against him in various courts. Therefore, a proposal for his dismissal from the IAS cadre is being sent to the central government,” the state government said in an official statement.
“The departmental inquiry against Verma for obtaining a character certificate based on forged and fabricated documents is in its final stages. The reply submitted by Santosh Verma to the show-cause notice in the present case is not satisfactory. He is continuously issuing undignified statements. Therefore, it has been decided to issue a charge sheet against him,” the statement added.
“The state government has decided to remove Verma from the post of Deputy Secretary, Agriculture Department, and attach him to the GAD pool without any department or work.”
Importantly, Verma is also the president of the Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Castes and ST Officers and Employees Association, also known as AJJAKS.
The late-night statement came just three days before the Brahmin caste outfit, Brahmin Samaj United Front, was slated to stage a massive protest with a gherao of the Chief Minister's residence on December 14, pressing for action against Verma for his recent controversial comments about Brahmin girls.
Back on November 23, while addressing the provincial convention of AJJAKS in Bhopal as the association’s state president, Verma had made the objectionable remarks about Brahmin girls. Verma had reportedly said:
“Reservation should be given to only one person in a family until a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son or allows my son to have a relationship with her.”
Massive protests have since been held across the state by upper caste outfits. Upper-caste politicians from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress also recently met Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, demanding stern action against Verma.
Even before the controversy over his remarks about Brahmin girls could subside, another viral video showed him accusing the High Court of blocking Scheduled Tribe candidates from becoming civil judges. He alleged that the judicial recruitment process was deliberately designed to exclude SC and ST candidates.
Reacting to the controversy around his statements, Verma has claimed that the issue is being manufactured to target him due to leadership-related internal disputes within AJJAKS.