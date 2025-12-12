MP government moves to sack IAS officer over forged documents, controversial remarks

BHOPAL: Already in the eye of a storm following his controversial public statements about Brahmin girls and the judiciary, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Santosh Verma now faces possible dismissal from the IAS cadre.

In a late Thursday night development, the state government said the general administration department (GAD) has decided to move a proposal to the central government for Verma’s dismissal from the IAS cadre.

“It has been found that his promotion from the State Administrative Service (SAS) to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre was obtained through forged and fabricated orders. Criminal cases are pending against him in various courts. Therefore, a proposal for his dismissal from the IAS cadre is being sent to the central government,” the state government said in an official statement.

“The departmental inquiry against Verma for obtaining a character certificate based on forged and fabricated documents is in its final stages. The reply submitted by Santosh Verma to the show-cause notice in the present case is not satisfactory. He is continuously issuing undignified statements. Therefore, it has been decided to issue a charge sheet against him,” the statement added.

“The state government has decided to remove Verma from the post of Deputy Secretary, Agriculture Department, and attach him to the GAD pool without any department or work.”

Importantly, Verma is also the president of the Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Castes and ST Officers and Employees Association, also known as AJJAKS.