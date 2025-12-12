No significant surge in deaths of Indians abroad; 5,897 mortal remains repatriated this year: Centre

NEW DELHI: The total number of cases involving deaths of Indian citizens working or residing abroad has he Centre on Friday told Parliament that deaths of Indian citizens working or living abroad have “not witnessed any significant increase” in recent years, and said 5,897 mortal remains were brought back to India between January and October this year.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, responding in the Lok Sabha, was also asked whether the government tracks the time taken to repatriate mortal remains from various countries.

“The government attaches high priority to addressing and resolving issues affecting Indian nationals abroad, including cases of deaths, local cremation/burial and transportation of mortal remains to their hometowns in India,” he said in a written response.

“The total number of cases involving deaths of Indian citizens working or residing abroad has not witnessed any significant increase in recent times,” he said.

In his response, the Union minister also shared a year-wise list of mortal remains of Indian nationals transported to India since 2016. According to the data, the “number of mortal remains of Indian nationals transported to India" this year till October stands at 5,897.