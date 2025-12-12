President Murmu wraps up Manipur visit with peace call, tribal body resents Kuki areas snub

GUWAHATI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday wrapped up her two-day visit to ethnic violence-hit Manipur with a call to all communities to keep supporting the efforts for peace even as a Kuki-Zo organisation resented that she did not visit a Kuki area.

Addressing a gathering in Naga-majority hill district Senapati after laying the foundation stones and inaugurating various developmental projects, the President said Manipur’s strength lies in its diversity — its culture, languages, and traditions.

“The hills and the valley have always complemented each other, like two sides of the same beautiful land,” she said.

She urged all communities to continue supporting the efforts for peace, understanding and reconciliation, stating that the Centre recognises the aspirations of the people of Manipur and is committed to their well-being and progress.

The President also said that dignity, security and growth opportunities for the tribal communities of Manipur and their greater participation in the country’s progress were a national priority. The Government of India is working closely with local leaders, civil society, and communities to ensure that development in Manipur is inclusive and sustainable, she stated.

“In recent years, the hill districts of Manipur have benefited from focused investments in areas such as road and bridge connectivity, including national highways and rural roads, healthcare, education, drinking water, and electricity supply,” she said.