Rahul Gandhi adamant on proving himself 'jhooth ki dukan': BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi "jhooth ki dukan" and said he along with others in the opposition benches was looking away when the Congress was exposed by the treasury benches under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during debates on Vande Mataram and election reforms in Parliament.

This came after Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, hailed his party members' performance during the debates on the two topics in both Houses of Parliament, and claimed that the government was taken to the cleaners by the opposition.

Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said, "Rahul Gandhi says the opposition ripped the BJP members apart (dhajjiyan uda di). On the contrary, Rahul Gandhi and others in the opposition were looking away when the Congress was exposed with proof by the members of the treasury benches under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during the debates on Vande Mataram and Election Reforms."

"The entire country saw it... Rahul Gandhi is adamant on proving himself to be a 'jhooth ki dukan' (shop of lies)," he told reporters at the BJP headquarters here.