Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal presents two-year report of his govt, Congress calls claims misleading

JAIPUR: As the Bhajanlal Sharma government approaches its two-year mark on December 15, the Chief Minister on Thursday released a performance report, claiming that 70 per cent of poll promises have been fulfilled and Rajasthan now ranks first in 11 national projects.

Citing government data, Sharma said that out of 392 resolutions, 274 have either been completed or are currently underway, and that 73 per cent of the announcements made over the last two years have been implemented. With what he described as “sincere intent and transparent governance,” he said placing Rajasthan among the country’s leading states “is no longer a distant dream.”

Emphasising transparency and efficiency, Sharma asserted that Rajasthan has moved into the category of best-performing states, listing first-place rankings in 11 national projects, second place in five, and third in nine. He said several projects that “remained stuck in files earlier” had been directly implemented under his government, accelerating public benefit.

Accusing the previous Congress administration of delaying major initiatives such as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), he reiterated his government’s anti-corruption stance, saying they had “caught crocodiles and sent them to jail” and were ready to face consequences.

Sharma said implementing the ERCP was a top priority from day one, claiming that work orders worth Rs 26,000 crore had been issued and the project would benefit 3 crore people in eastern Rajasthan. He noted that an MoU with Haryana was signed in February 2024 to supply water to the Shekhawati region, with the DPR now being prepared.

The CM added that securing the future of the youth remained central to his administration’s agenda, criticising the previous government for leaving young people “frustrated and disappointed.” After the BJP came to power, he said, an SIT was formed to take strict action in the paper leak case, and a comprehensive youth policy would be introduced soon. “We want the youth of Rajasthan to become job creators, not job seekers,” he said. Sharma also stated that the government had implemented over 28 policies in two years to ensure sustainable and transparent development.