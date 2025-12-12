Ranchi Diary | New SOP to tackle stray dog menace in state

Amid the debate over stray dogs, the Jharkhand government has drawn up an action plan to tackle the canine problem and released a standard operating procedure (SOP) to guide its implementation. Urban local bodies have been instructed to sterilise and vaccinate 70% of stray dogs within their jurisdictions.

The SOP also makes it mandatory for pet owners to register their dogs with municipal or panchayat bodies. The cost of treatment in the event of a bite by a pet dog must be borne by its owner, who will also be responsible for legal liabilities arising from the incident.

Rare bird sighted at Udhwa sanctuary

Birdwatchers are excited over sighting of a rare bird at Udhwa bird sanctuary in Sahibganj. The migratory bird, Pallas’s Gull, has been spotted there after a long time. The last recorded sighting of this species was in 2015. Its return after nearly a decade is considered a positive sign for the biodiversity of Udhwa Lake.

This species breeds in colonies in marshes and on islands from southern Russia to Mongolia. It is a migratory bird, wintering in the eastern Mediterranean, Arabia, and India. This gull nests on the ground and lays two to four eggs. According to officials, sighting of the Pallas’s Gull indicates that the lake’s habitat is safe, favourable and attractive for migratory birds.