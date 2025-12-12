Ranchi Diary | New SOP to tackle stray dog menace in state

Amid the debate over stray dogs, the Jharkhand government has drawn up an action plan to tackle the canine problem and released a standard operating procedure (SOP) to guide its implementation. Urban local bodies have been instructed to sterilise and vaccinate 70% of stray dogs within their jurisdictions.
The SOP also makes it mandatory for pet owners to register their dogs with municipal or panchayat bodies. The cost of treatment in the event of a bite by a pet dog must be borne by its owner, who will also be responsible for legal liabilities arising from the incident.
Rare bird sighted at Udhwa sanctuary
Birdwatchers are excited over sighting of a rare bird at Udhwa bird sanctuary in Sahibganj. The migratory bird, Pallas’s Gull, has been spotted there after a long time. The last recorded sighting of this species was in 2015. Its return after nearly a decade is considered a positive sign for the biodiversity of Udhwa Lake.
This species breeds in colonies in marshes and on islands from southern Russia to Mongolia. It is a migratory bird, wintering in the eastern Mediterranean, Arabia, and India. This gull nests on the ground and lays two to four eggs. According to officials, sighting of the Pallas’s Gull indicates that the lake’s habitat is safe, favourable and attractive for migratory birds.
Panel formed to revive lost glory of Ranchi
The Jharkhand HC, expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of Ranchi city, has directed the government and departments concerned to take steps to revive its lost glory. Hearing a PIL seeking development of the capital and restoration of its lost glory, the HC stated that all stakeholders should be brought together on a platform to address the problems of the city.
The court has constituted a committee headed by the state’s advocate general Rajiv Ranjan. The next hearing will be held on December 12. The PIL was filed by Jharkhand High Court Advocate’s Association exposing the deteriorating condition of the capital and seeking immediate action.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com