Smokes fly thick and fast as Thakur says Didi MPs vaping in complex

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha witnessed uproar on Thursday after BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused an unnamed Trinamool Congress member of smoking an e-cigarette in the Lok Sabha premises. The ruling party attacked the TMC, alleging that its lawmaker has set a new record of lowering the dignity of Parliament with his conduct.
During the Question Hour, Thakur asked the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if e-cigarettes, which are banned in the country, have been allowed in the House, stating, “The TMC member has been constantly smoking in the House for the past several days.” Thakur, however, did not name the MP.
Amid the uproar, Birla urged the members to maintain the dignity of the House and said he would take action if a written complaint was lodged. “If any MP comes to me with any such complaint, I will take action on it,” he said.
While TMC MPs protested, several BJP members demanded action against the opposition MP. The BJP also asked the TMC leadership whether the party will take any action against the leader for his misconduct or whether it will wait for Speaker to act against him.
Though the TMC has not issued any official response, party MP Dola Sen dismissed the accusations. Speaking to reporters, she said, “It’s a political vendetta by the BJP. It is unfortunate that leaders are lying inside Parliament. Anurag Thakur is not a ‘Guru-Thakur’, and just because he says something, we’ll accept it.”
“They call themselves the protectors of the Constitution and admirers of Ambedkar. When prima facie such a big incident happened, will they take timely action against their own member who has set such a negative precedent, or will they wait for the Speaker to take action?” said BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.