Unity on the menu as PM Modi hosts NDA MPs for a rare dinner at 7 LKM

According to sources, Modi played the role of an attentive host, taking time to engage with MPs at each table and ensuring that no one felt overlooked.

“It was a memorable dinner for us. Indeed, our PM is a great soul who as a host didn't make us feel even a bit overlooked in care and serving the dishes. MPs, belonging to their respective states, were served foods related to their states and PM had interaction over the dinner to us,” an MP from Bihar said, adding that the Bihar result had strengthened the NDA’s confidence in advancing the country under Modi’s leadership.

While the prime minister interacted with all MPs, senior leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari remained seated at different tables, discussing the NDA’s priorities in Parliament and in upcoming state elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Modi’s broader vision of shifting India from a developing to a developed nation also reportedly featured in these discussions.

During the gala dinner, the prime minister shared remarks on topics ranging from health and managing anger to staying connected with people, food habits and reading recommendations, interspersed with laughter and anecdotes.

A senior NDA leader said the most striking aspect of the event was the sense of ease among MPs, who mingled freely across linguistic and regional lines. Many took the opportunity to speak directly with ministers, who noted suggestions and feedback for what they described as a refreshed roadmap for the country.

The dinner was also a platform for open discussion on several issues currently being addressed collectively by the NDA at the Centre.

“Amid delicious dishes, which included many states’ famous foods, like litti chokha of Bihar and others from West Bengal and South India, we not only enjoyed the dinner as if a NDA family dinner, but also discussed issues which need to be discussed collectively. It was a great to see PM hosting us as the guardian of NDA,” several MPs remarked.