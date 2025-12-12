Unity on the menu as PM Modi hosts NDA MPs for a rare dinner at 7 LKM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted a dinner for all NDA MPs from both Houses at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The dinner, which featured a range of dishes including several millet-based items, doubled as a show of unity within the NDA under Modi’s leadership, which he described as a family working towards a Viksit Bharat and a self-reliant nation.
Speaking on the meeting, the Prime Minister said the NDA “represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations.”
"Was a delight to have hosted NDA MPs for dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg this evening. The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation’s development journey in the years ahead," he wrote on X.
MPs travelled to the prime minister’s residence by bus or car, with some opting to car-pool. Several arrived in visibly high spirits, with Union ministers among those displaying renewed enthusiasm. More than 54 tables were arranged, with each table assigned a cabinet minister to represent the Prime Minister and dine with eight MPs.
According to sources, Modi played the role of an attentive host, taking time to engage with MPs at each table and ensuring that no one felt overlooked.
“It was a memorable dinner for us. Indeed, our PM is a great soul who as a host didn't make us feel even a bit overlooked in care and serving the dishes. MPs, belonging to their respective states, were served foods related to their states and PM had interaction over the dinner to us,” an MP from Bihar said, adding that the Bihar result had strengthened the NDA’s confidence in advancing the country under Modi’s leadership.
While the prime minister interacted with all MPs, senior leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari remained seated at different tables, discussing the NDA’s priorities in Parliament and in upcoming state elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Modi’s broader vision of shifting India from a developing to a developed nation also reportedly featured in these discussions.
During the gala dinner, the prime minister shared remarks on topics ranging from health and managing anger to staying connected with people, food habits and reading recommendations, interspersed with laughter and anecdotes.
A senior NDA leader said the most striking aspect of the event was the sense of ease among MPs, who mingled freely across linguistic and regional lines. Many took the opportunity to speak directly with ministers, who noted suggestions and feedback for what they described as a refreshed roadmap for the country.
The dinner was also a platform for open discussion on several issues currently being addressed collectively by the NDA at the Centre.
“Amid delicious dishes, which included many states’ famous foods, like litti chokha of Bihar and others from West Bengal and South India, we not only enjoyed the dinner as if a NDA family dinner, but also discussed issues which need to be discussed collectively. It was a great to see PM hosting us as the guardian of NDA,” several MPs remarked.