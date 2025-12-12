US Embassy warns Indian tourist visa applicants on 'birth tourism' as scrutiny widens

NEW DELHI: The US Embassy in India has issued a public warning to tourist visa applicants in a tougher stance on what Washington describes as "birth tourism." In a post on X, the embassy said consular officers will immediately deny B-1/B-2 tourist visas if they suspect an applicant intends to travel to the United States to give birth so the child can obtain US citizenship.

"US consular officers will deny tourist visa applications if they believe the primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the United States to obtain US citizenship for the child. This is not permitted," the embassy said. The move echoes a message the US State Department reiterated in April, stressing that using a tourist visa for this purpose constitutes a misuse of the system and can impose costs on American taxpayers.

"It is unacceptable for foreign parents to use a US tourist visa for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain citizenship for the child, which also could result in American taxpayers paying the medical care costs," the department said.