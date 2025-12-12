US forges critical minerals coalition with eight allies, leaves India out

NEW DELHI: A new US-led strategic initiative, named Pax Silica, which aims to build a secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven global silicon supply chain, has been launched without the inclusion of India amidst crucial trade negotiations between the two countries. The US State Department defined the initiative as focused on the entire silicon supply chain, "from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics."

The inaugural Pax Silica Summit will have Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia. The US State Department emphasised the group's critical role, and said, "Together, these countries are home to the most important companies and investors powering the global AI supply chain."

The objective of Pax Silica is clearly strategic at a time when building alternatives to Chinese-led supply chains on critical minerals and emerging technologies are in focus. The alliance seeks "to reduce coercive dependencies, protect the materials and capabilities foundational to artificial intelligence, and ensure aligned nations can develop and deploy transformative technologies at scale."