West Bengal Governor makes three-point proposal to ensure safety, security of BLOs involved in SIR

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday recommended a three-point proposal to ensure the safety and security of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who are involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Expressing serious concern over the safety and security of the BLOs, the Lok Bhavan proposed that the Mamata Banerjee government take three protective measures for them.

The Governor urged every district administration to take adequate security measures for BLOs when they visit voters at their doorstep in every booth. The state government will have to make adequate police arrangements at every booth when the BLOs work for the SIR exercise.

Bose also proposed that the state government provide all kinds of safety arrangements for BLOs, who work round-the-clock virtually.

In Bengal, around 39 people, including three BLOs, have died so far due to SIR-related workload and stress and panic triggered by the misplacement of documents required for the exercise.